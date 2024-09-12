Sheikh Rashid urges lawmakers to bring no-confidence motion against NA speaker

Reiterating his earlier statement of a 'new set-up' by Sept 30

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that if conscience of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was still alive, then he must tender his resignation while suggesting lawmakers to submit a vote of no-confidence against him.

During his interaction with reporters, the former federal minister pointed out that even drug dealers were not caught in a way lawmakers were caught from the parliament while reiterating his earlier statement of a 'new set-up' by Sept 30.

He hit out at the government for inflated power bills and making life miserable for poor people.

He demanded the release of labourers from May 9 cases while regretting that his friends for forty years turned against him.

Besides, he avoided answering questions regarding KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur's remarks on getting former premier Imran Khan out of jail by himself.

