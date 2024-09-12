One dead as tyre shop catches fire after explosion in Karachi

Rescue teams controlled the fire

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man was burnt alive as a massive fire erupted in a shop in Shah Faisal Colony here on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, an illegal petrol and tyre shop caught the fire after an explosion, with residents trapped in a nearby building.

Five fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams brought the fire under control.

“The fire was brought under control due to Rescue 1122’s quick response,” sources said.

During the search, body of a 55-year-old man was recovered from the fire site.

The fire incident occurred at the Shah Faisal Colony, a densely populated neighbourhood in the city.

Last month, a massive fire engulfed a plastic factory in the city, which took several hours to extinguish, though no casualties were reported.