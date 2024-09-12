NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan by-election today, local holiday announced

NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan by-election today, local holiday announced

Section 144 has been imposed

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - Polling material has been handed over to returning and presiding officers for holding by-election on Thursday (today) for NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan-III.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner has announced a local holiday on the day of the by-election.

In a notification issued here, the DC said all public offices, educational institutions, and commercial activities within the constituency will remain closed.

Section 144 has been imposed from September 11 (today) to 13 to maintain law and order in the constituency.

Provincial Monitoring Control Room (PMCR) has been established at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Lahore, for the monitoring of bye-elections.

It should be noted that the seat fell vacant after the death of Mumtaz Mustafa.

