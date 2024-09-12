11 shortlisted candidates interviewed for post of CAA DG

Civil Aviation Authority minister chaired the selection board

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Selection Board under the chairmanship of Minister Civil Aviation Authority Khawaja Asif has completed interviews of shortlisted candidates for the post of Civil Aviation Authority director general (DG).

According to sources, 11 candidates, including National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) acting DG Shafi Dar, were interviewed.

Civil Aviation Authority appoints a DG for the period of three years.

