Bilawal-led PPP delegation calls on PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal-led PPP delegation calls on PM Shehbaz

PPP leadership expressed full confidence in government's policies

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 23:45:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is an important ally, which has always supported the government's every step to strengthen national economy.

He was talking to a delegation of PPP which called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday under the leadership of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the meeting, overall political situation of country came under discussion.

The prime minister appreciated the proposal of "Charter of Parliament" presented by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the parliament saying that it will further strengthen democracy.

The PPP delegation commended the economic policies of the government to strengthen the country's economy.

Also Read: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls for eliminating personal animosity among politicians

The PPP delegation also expressed full confidence in the government's policies and initiatives, which was welcomed by the prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and attorney general were also present in the meeting.