NA speaker issues production orders for PTI MNAs

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar confirmed all detained MNAs will attend session tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq issued production orders for 10 arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs to attend the assembly session.

These parliamentarians include Sher Afzal Marwat, Amir Dogar, Ahmed Chatta, Zain Qureshi, Zubair Khan, Waqas Akram Sheikh, Owais Haider, Ahad Ali Shah, Naseem Ali Shah, and Yousuf Khan.

The orders direct that the detained members be delivered to the Sergeant-at-Arms before the session starts and returned to police custody afterward.

Additionally, the Speaker has established a four-member fact-finding committee to investigate the September 9 incident.

The committee, chaired by the Additional Secretary and including Joint Secretary Arshad Ali, Rizwan Ullah, and acting Sergeant-at-Arms Raja Farhat Abbas, will examine how and why police and security agencies were permitted entry into Parliament and will submit a report on their findings.