IHC to hear petition against PTI MNAs' physical remand tomorrow
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled a hearing for tomorrow regarding the petition challenging the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.
The division bench, compromising Justice Aamer Farooq and Saman Rafat Imtiaz, will hear the case at 12:30pm.
The petition challenges the eight-day physical remand of PTI leaders Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Marwat, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Shoaib Shaheen.
The IHC‘s registrar Office has issued the cause list for the scheduled hearing.