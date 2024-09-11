IHC to hear petition against PTI MNAs' physical remand tomorrow

The division bench, compromising Justice Aamer Farooq and Saman Rafat Imtiaz, will hear the case

Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 20:00:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled a hearing for tomorrow regarding the petition challenging the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

The division bench, compromising Justice Aamer Farooq and Saman Rafat Imtiaz, will hear the case at 12:30pm.

The petition challenges the eight-day physical remand of PTI leaders Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Marwat, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Shoaib Shaheen.

The IHC‘s registrar Office has issued the cause list for the scheduled hearing.