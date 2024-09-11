Fake accounts case: SC allows Dr Dinshaw to travel abroad

The accused will be bound to submit the passport to the trial court after two months

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has allowed Dr Dinshaw, the main accused in the fake accounts case, to travel abroad.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Jamal Mandokhail, heard Dr Dinshaw’s petition in the fake accounts case.

The accused is required to submit his passport to the trial court after two months.

The NAB prosecutor also withdrew any objection regarding Dr Dinshaw's permission to travel abroad.

Justice Shahzad Malik sought a guarantee that Dr Dinshaw would return to the country.

Defense lawyer Farooq H Naik argued that Dr Dinshaw had never misused such permissions and was seeking approval to attend his daughter’s wedding.

The NAB prosecutor also stated that, following the restoration of amendments, the case might be transferred to another forum.