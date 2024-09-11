Maryam Nawaz directs foolproof security for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 12:50:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed officials to ensure foolproof security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

She chaired a session on law and order situation where she directed foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Maryam Nawaz approved an increase in provincial check posts during the session. She instructed to provide APC, bullet-proof vehicles and bullet-proof jackets to police officers on an immediate basis.

A grant of Rs1 billion was approved for police in the session.

Maryam Nawaz issued directives for the special training of police officers deployed on check posts and to improve and strengthen border security check posts.

The restructuring and latest training of Border Military Police was also approved. Installation of bodycam on police force during duty was also decided. A ban on the use of cameras and social media by on duty police officers has been imposed.

Campaign to eradicate illegal weapons use was agreed upon in the session.

Addressing the session, the chief minister stressed that safety and security of lives and properties of people of Punjab was the first priority and the government was utilising all resources to ensure it.

A non-discriminatory crackdown on criminals and anti-people elements was ordered.

Maryam Nawaz ordered a befitting response to the elements attacking police check posts so they couldn’t muster courage to attack again.