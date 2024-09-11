Maryam Nawaz directs for fool-proof security measures for Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz directs for fool-proof security measures for Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH

A grant of worth 1 billion for police was approved in the session.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 11:12:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has directed to ensure fool-proof security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH.

Punjab CM chaired a session on law and order situation where she directed for fool-proof security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH.

Maryam Nawaz approved an increase in provincial check posts during the session. Punjab CM instructed to provide APC, bullet proof vehicles and bullet proof jackets to police officers on immediate basis.

A grant of worth 1 billion for police was approved in the session.

Maryam Nawaz issued directives for the special training of police officers deployed on check posts and to improve and strengthen border security check posts.

The restructuring and latest training of border military police was also approved and arrangements to be made for patrolling of police in check posts.

Installation of body cam on police force during duty was also decided upon. A ban on the use of cameras and social media by on duty police officers has been imposed.

Campaign to eradicate illegal weapons use was agreed upon in the session.

Addressing the session, Punjab CM stressed that safety and security of lives and properties of people of Punjab was the first priority and utilised all resources to ensure it.

A non-discriminatory crackdown on criminals and anti-people elements was ordered.

Maryam Nawaz ordered a befitting response to elements attacking police check posts so they couldn’t muster courage to attack again.