PM Shehbaz to chair cabinet meeting today
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Wednesday) in Islamabad, Dunya News reported.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss the current political, economic and law and order situation in the country.
According to sources, the cabinet will ratify the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.