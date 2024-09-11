Federal cabinet meeting postponed

Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 09:49:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The meeting of federal cabinet scheduled to be held here today (Wednesday), has been postponed due to some "personal engagements of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was to preside over the meeting "to discuss the current political, economic and law and order situation in the country."

According to sources, the cabinet was to ratify the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.