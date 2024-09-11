PTI holds track record of spreading unrest, violence: Musadik

Musadik Malik said no one would be allowed to create law and order situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a track record of spreading unrest and violence in the country.

PTI was involved in attacking security institutions, damaging building of the state television, and houses of the security officers during May 9 riots, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We cannot allow such type of aggressive elements to arrange public meeting in any parts of the country to spread anarchy, he said.

Condemning the language of the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that PTI leaders should avoid using filthy language against the women politicians.

In reply to a question about a new call of PTI public meeting in the next week, he said there is no harm to hold protest demonstration with peace but no one would be allowed to create law and order situation in the country.

