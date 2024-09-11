Nation observes death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

The 76th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today (Monday).

Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 03:53:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The 76th death anniversary of founder of Pakistan‚ Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today (Wednesday) with reverence and honour.

Quran Khawani will be held at Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi while special prayers will be offered in mosques across the country for the departed soul of the Quaid.

People from different walks of life‚ including the government functionaries‚ political leaders and workers will visit the Quaid’s mausoleum to pay homage to the great leader.

Several public and private organizations and educational institutions will hold functions to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam who united the Muslims of the Subcontinent for acquiring a separate homeland.

Media will air special programmes to pay homage to the great leader. Excerpts from the speeches of Quaid-e-Azam will also be broadcast during the special transmissions.

