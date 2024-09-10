Monal closure: SJ upholds verdict of banning commercial activities in National Park

Pakistan Pakistan Monal closure: SJ upholds verdict of banning commercial activities in National Park

SC also withdraws its observations of prioritising these restaurants at the time of other leases

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 11:49:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a set of review petitions filed by Monal, La Montana and Gloria Jeans against closure of commercial activities in National Park.

The apex court upheld its earlier verdict of shutting down commercial activities in an area meant for preservation of nature.

Moreover, the SC also withdrew its observations of prioritising these restaurants at the time of lease in another location.

It was said in the judgment that the aforementioned restaurants had voluntarily agreed to vacate their places within three months, adding that filing review petitions against their own assurance of closing the restaurants amounted to disparaging the court orders.

.

It must be noted that the SC in its June 11 verdict had ordered the restaurants to shift to other places from picturesque Margalla Hills within three months.

