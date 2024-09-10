PIA flight PK-284 makes emergency landing in Dubai due to technical fault

Plane was landed back at Dubai on the instructions of air traffic controller

DUBAI (Dunya News) – A Peshawar-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was made to have an emergency landing at the Dubai International Airport due to technical fault soon after it started its journey towards Peshawar, Pakistan.

According to aviation sources, the PIA flight PK-284 was asked to make an emergency landing 50 minutes after it took off. The plane was landed back at Dubai on the instructions of air traffic controller.

Sources said that the passengers was transported to the lounge where their health was examined.

