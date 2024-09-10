PIA flight PK-284 makes emergency landing in Dubai due to 'technical fault'

Plane landed back in Dubai on the instructions of air traffic controller

Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 17:20:43 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) – A Peshawar-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was made an emergency landing at the Dubai International Airport due to 'technical fault' after it started its journey towards Peshawar, Pakistan.

According to aviation sources, the PIA flight PK-284 was asked to make an emergency landing 50 minutes after it took off. The plane landed back in Dubai on the instructions of air traffic controller.

Sources said the passengers were transported to the lounge. A team inspected the aircraft to fix the issue.