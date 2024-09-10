Sheikh Rashid denounces arrests on parliament premises

Rashid suggests waiting until Sept 30 to see how political circumstances evolve

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid has condemned the arrests made inside parliament and called the action inappropriate.

Speaking to media during his appearance in the sessions courts of Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said one had to wait until Sept 30 to see how political circumstances evolve.

Earlier, a local court in Islamabad heard a plea for acquittal in the case registered at the Aabpara police station against Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid.

Sheikh Rashid and Sadaqat Abbasi were accompanied by their lawyers Sardar Masroof and Sardar Shahbaz.

Lawyer Sardar Masroof argued that the co-accused in the case had already been acquitted. The case was based on a violation of Section 144. He requested the court to acquit the accused.

The court reserved its decision on the acquittal plea of Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid.