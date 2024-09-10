Karachi Zoo' last Bengal tigress died and welcomed new lion cubs

KARACHI (Web Desk)- The Karachi Zoo is mourning the loss of its last Bengal tigress, who passed away after battling health complications for an extended period.

The tigress, aged 30, had been a beloved resident of the zoo, and her death marks another significant loss for the facility, which had previously lost an African elephant named Noor Jehan in April 2023 due to a blood parasite disease.

Officials from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) confirmed that the tigress succumbed to natural causes, highlighting the challenges faced by aging animals in captivity.

The Bengal tigress was a symbol of wildlife conservation efforts in the region and her passing has drawn attention to the need for improved animal care and facilities at the zoo.

Many visitors and animal lovers are expressing their sorrow over the loss, reflecting on the importance of preserving such magnificent creatures.

In brighter news, the Karachi Zoo recently welcomed three new lion cubs, bringing a wave of excitement to the facility. The cubs were born to a healthy lioness and their arrival has been celebrated by both staff and visitors.

The zoo aims to provide a nurturing environment for the cubs, ensuring they grow up healthy and strong, while also contributing to conservation efforts for the species.

As the zoo navigates this period of loss and new beginnings, it remains committed to educating the public about wildlife and the importance of conservation.

The juxtaposition of the tigress's death and the birth of the lion cubs serves as a poignant reminder of the cycle of life in the animal kingdom.