Process to privatise PIA to be finalised by October: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan Process to privatise PIA to be finalised by October: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said PIA currently faces a debt burden of Rs 800 billion.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 05:17:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif, informed the National Assembly on Monday that the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be finalised by the end of October.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the prolonged closure of Hyderabad airport for commercial flights, he said that reopening PIA flights on this route is not financially feasible.

He explained that PIA currently faces a debt burden of Rs 800 billion, and routes that are not financially viable cannot be operated.

Responding to a question, he said that the government has no objection if a private airline wanted to operate from Hyderabad airport.

