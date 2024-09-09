PTI chairman Barrister Gohar among party bigwigs arrested outside parliament

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar among party bigwigs arrested outside parliament

PTI leaders Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen also arrested

Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 23:09:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar outside the Parliament House.

Earlier, PTI's firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat was also taken into custody.

The PTI leader was arrested outside the Parliament House along with his security guard. According to details, the PTI leader was shifted to Secretariat police station.

A scuffle was also witnessed between the police officials and Marwat’s guards after which one of the guard of the PTI leader was also taken into custody.

After the arrest of Marwat, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen was also detained by the Islamabad police from his office.

A heavy contigent of police was present outside the parliament for the high-profile arrests with red-zone also sealed from several points, it was reported.

It emerged that the PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan was not arrested by the police when he came out from the parliament.