Court indicts Daniyal Aziz for violating section 144

Aziz denied charges framed against him and demanded fair trial

SHAKARGARH (Dunya News) – A judicial magistrate formally indicted senior politician Daniyal Aziz in a case related to the violation of Section 144.

The hearing of the case against Aziz was held in the judicial magistrate's court. The senior politician appeared before the magistrate.

Daniyal Aziz denied the charges framed against him and demanded a fair trial.

Daniyal Aziz was accused of threatening the police and violating Section 144 on election day.