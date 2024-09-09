Terrorism has failed to impact education sector's resilience: CM Maryam

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said the country has strengthened its education sector despite the evil attempts by terrorism otherwise.

In her message on International Day to Protect Education, she said, "We pledge to impart education to everyone. The religion of Islam lays emphasis on acquiring knowledge and the Holy Quran also preaches to attain knowledge.”

The chief minister added, “literacy improves quality of life and provides immense opportunities of progress. We cannot think of a bright future without attaining a 100 percent literacy rate. The Punjab government is taking historical and innovative steps for the provision of ease in access to education.”

She said many countries had become the target of terrorism which hurt their education sector while mentioning that the December 16 attack was the most barbaric in the country’s history.

She said efforts would be made to further strengthen the security of Punjab’s education institutions.

