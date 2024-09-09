Sindh Education Department to fire ghost school teachers

Teachers have not submitted their stance on the matter

Published On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 11:26:41 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh Education Department has decided to fire ghost school teachers.

According to the department, 20 teachers are absconding in the Sharqi district.

Many teachers are residing abroad for years without any notice. Teachers are withdrawing their salaries sitting at home.

The provincial Education Department stated that teachers had been directed to submit their response on the matter and reveal reasons for absence.

However, ghost teachers hadn’t submitted their response in the department yet.

Now, the department has decided to fire these ghost teachers.

There are hundreds of schools in Sindh deprived of teachers.

Recently, it is reported that schools are also facing a shortage of textbooks.

