Attack on police van in South Waziristan injures 12

Pakistan

Police has started investigation of the incident

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - Remote control bomb exploded police van in creekot road of Wana Rustom Bazaar in South Waziristan.

According to police, an attack on a police van injured 12.

The injured had been shifted to nearby hospital and some of them were in critical condition.

The police had started an investigation of the incident by cordoning off the crime spot.

MS Dr Hammad Mehmood informed that injured shifted to hospital including police officials and citizens.
 

