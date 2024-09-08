Naqvi seeks report of stone-pelting at police during PTI rally

Interior Minister directed authorities to provide best medical treatment to injured officials

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of unfortunate incident of stone-pelting at police officers by the PTI workers during the Islamabad rally on Sunday.

He sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to review the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The interior minister also contacted the injured Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shoaib Khan by telephone to inquire about his health.

Mohsin Naqvi also directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured police officials.

Earlier, the capital police have launched a crackdown on the PTI workers as the deadline for the Islamabad rally ended.

Many police officers were injured when the PTI protestors started pelting stones.

According to the police, the PTI workers violated the code of conduct at many places including Chungi 26.