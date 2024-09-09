Khawaja Asif claims evidence points to military trial of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that evidence against Imran Khan may lead to his military trial as former ISI chief Faiz Hameed may turn an approver against him.

Asif said Hameed could reveal details about his ties with Khan and might aim to shift blame on him.

Asif noted that the military installations targeted during the May 9 protests were likely directed by Khan.

He also mentioned that both Khan and Hameed were distressed over the loss of power. He said Hameed hoped to become the army chief and sought support from the PML-N for the matter.

Additionally, Asif discussed the role of former defence minister Pervez Khattak in initiating amendments to NAB regulations, which received clearance from Hameed.

He criticised Khan for not engaging in political dialogue despite offers from Shehbaz Sharif.