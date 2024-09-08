President vows to ensure free education for all children

Pakistan Pakistan President vows to ensure free education for all children

International Literacy Day message

Follow on Published On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 02:20:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Like other parts of the world, Pakistan is also observing International Literacy Day on Sunday (today).

In his message on world literacy day, President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday reiterated his pledge to make education accessible to all, regardless of circumstances, in line with Article 25A of the Constitution, which mandates free and compulsory education for children aged five to sixteen.

The president stated, “The State is constitutionally obligated to provide free and compulsory education to all children aged five to sixteen years.”

On International Literacy Day, President Asif Ali Zardari emphasised the transformative impact of education and literacy as crucial to the nation’s future. This year’s theme, “Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace,” was highlighted by the president to underscore the vital role of literacy in fostering unity, cultural appreciation, and peaceful coexistence.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted Pakistan’s declaration of a National Educational Emergency in response to the urgent challenge of illiteracy.

This initiative aims to enroll out-of-school children and educate 70 million adults. He noted that under the Prime Minister’s Roshan Pakistan Literacy Drive, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has launched the “Each One Teach One” (EOTO) Programme, which encourages every literate citizen to teach at least one illiterate person.

In order to enhance literacy, the government is providing Conditional Cash Transfers up to the higher secondary level through Benazir Taleemi Wazaif for educating underprivileged children.

Stipends up to Rs 4000 for boys and Rs 4500 for girls per quarter are being offered in all districts of Pakistan. Currently, 9.7 million children are enrolled under the programme.

Furthermore, 102,000 scholarships have been given to students from low-income families to ensure that all qualified students have access to undergraduate education.

On International Literacy Day, it is essential to renew commitment to advancing the universal right to education.

By working together, it is possible to ensure that every Pakistani has the chance to learn, develop, and contribute to a more educated, inclusive, and prosperous nation.

Each individual plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the country. May these collective efforts foster lasting peace, mutual understanding, and a brighter future for everyone, said the president.