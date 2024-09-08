Pakistan to keep playing role in resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan to keep playing role in resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Ishaq Dar

Says the country is not isolated internationally

Follow on Published On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 01:03:27 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said on Saturday Pakistan was fulfilling its responsibility with regard to resolving Palestine and Kashmir issues.

Pakistan aims to play a proactive role in addressing global conflicts and plans to strongly advocate for the issues of Palestine, Kashmir, and Islamophobia at the UNSC, Ishaq Dar.

Speaking to the media, Dar highlighted that Pakistan has secured a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for two years, garnering 182 votes— a significant increase compared to the single-vote majority it achieved 12 years ago. The first congratulatory message was received from David Lammy, the UK Foreign Secretary.

The claims that Pakistan was isolated internationally have proven wrong due to the active guidance and tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team.

He stated that Pakistan will actively contribute as a non-permanent member during its term and is currently engaged in discussions with permanent member states to finalize its agenda.

He emphasised that it is the global community’s responsibility to implement UN resolutions on international conflicts. He expressed regret that the UN resolutions on Kashmir remained unimplemented.

Similarly, resolutions concerning the Gaza bombings have yielded no results, despite the tragic loss of over 40,000 Palestinian lives. Pakistan will persist in advocating for these issues across all forums, including the OIC, D8, and the UN.

Dar mentioned that he has already taken up the issues of Palestine, Kashmir, and Islamophobia at various forums.

Additionally, for the first time, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has appointed a special representative of the Secretary-General specifically to combat Islamophobia.

He noted that Pakistan has already sent nine consignments of medical and essential supplies to Palestine. Moreover, Pakistan has decided to continue the education of Palestinian medical students whose studies were interrupted or left incomplete by admitting them to complete their studies in Pakistani medical colleges.