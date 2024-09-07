Islamabad High Court resumes regular court proceedings from today

According to the roster, seven single benches and two division benches have been formed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would resume its regular case hearings from today (Monday), following the summer vacations.

The court has released the judges' duty roster for the upcoming week.

The summer holidays, which began on July 10, would end tomorrow. All IHC judges except Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani would resume the hearings.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb would be available from September 11 to 13, while Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir would be available on September 12 and 13.

At the directive of the Chief Justice IHC, special division benches and larger benches would also be available.