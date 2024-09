Amna Baloch becomes new foreign secretary

Pakistan Pakistan Amna Baloch becomes new foreign secretary

Baloch will take charge as foreign secretary on Sept 11

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 10:22:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior diplomat Amna Baloch was elevated as Foreign Secretary on Saturday.

Baloch will take charge as Foreign Secretary on Sept 11. A notificatioin was also issued in this regard.

It must be noted that Baloch is currently serving as a diplomat in Belgium and European Union.