Private airline's plane escapes accident after hitting bird at Karachi airport

Private airline's plane escapes accident after hitting bird at Karachi airport

The passengers were later shifted to the airport’s lounge and no human injury was reported.

Published On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 06:08:20 PKT

KARACHI: A private airlines flight has narrowly escaped an accident after the aircraft hit by a bird when it was about to take-off from Karachi airport on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a private airlines flight PA-208 from Karachi to Islamabad has been hit by a bird at the Karachi airport when it was about to take-off as a result the pilot applied brakes.

The bird strike incidents are consistently occurred at the country’s airports due to the lack of cleanliness in the adjacent populated areas, posing severe dangers to the aircraft and passengers.

