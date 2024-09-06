Govt bans buying vehicles, availing medical facilities abroad under austerity policy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In light of the federal cabinet’s decision, the government has started taking practical steps to curtail the expenditure incurred by the centre.

According to the notification issued by the ministry of finance, the process of hiring has come to a halt in the institutions working under the federal government.

The government has also notified a complete ban to avail medical facilities in foreign countries.

The notification read that new cars would not be purchased. However, there would be an exemption for ambulances and buses for the education sectors.

