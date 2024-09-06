Political differences should not be turned into hatred: COAS Munir

Pakistan Pakistan Political differences should not be turned into hatred: COAS Munir

Says the nefarious designs to weaken national unity will not succeed

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 21:45:52 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir stressed the need for not turning the political differences into hatred for the sake of national unity.

Addressing a special ceremony in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day at GHQ where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chief guest, the army chief said the nefarious designs to weaken national unity will not succeed.

“I want to make foreign powers involved in fanning terrorism that the Pakistani people and military know how to defend their integrity. Wherever we find terrorists, we will eliminate them,” he resolved.

He said the “Azm-e-Istehkam” was a key part of the National Action Plan and it is not any new operation. No one will be displaced while implementing the Azm-e-Istehkam, he highlighted.

COAS Munir said the sacrifices will continue until the eradication of terrorists in the country. He said the sacrifices rendered in fight against terrorism will be written in golden letters in history. He vowed to tighten the noose around the terrorists.

He also said that the bond between the Pakistan Armed Forces and the people is a heart-to-heart connection and it guarantees the defeat of the enemies.

Gen Asim Munir said Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with immense resources, adding: “Our true asset is the people, especially the younger generation”.

Global changes have a profound impact on a country like Pakistan, and political differences should not be turned into hatred for the sake of national unity, he said.

COAS Munir said India's illegal occupation of Kashmir is a global issue. The establishment of sustainable peace in South Asia is conditional on resolving the Kashmir issue.

“We will continue to support the just struggle of the Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination,” he said.

The army chief paid tribute to all the martyrs and veterans of Pakistan who have ensured the protection of the country. “I pray for the elevation of the ranks of all the martyrs.”

