Ch Shujaat urges politicians to work jointly for country's development

Updated On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 17:50:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has urged all the politicians to give priority to national interests instead of personal benefits.

In a statement issued on Friday, the veteran politician said that all the lawmakers should talk about national harmony in the parliament.

“It is need of the hour to work jointly for the betterment of this country,” said the former prime minister.

He urged the politicians to make conducive environment for the supremacy of constitution and rule of law.

He also called for eliminating enmity from the politics.