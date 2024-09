Former GB chief minister granted transit bail

Court directs him to appear before the relevant court by Sept 25

Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 18:24:29 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court has granted a 20-day transit bail to former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Khalid Khurshid.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Faheem Wali.

While granting the bail, the court ordered Khurshid to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Additionally, the court directed him to appear before the relevant court by Sept 25.