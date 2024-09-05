SHC suspends Karachi University's syndicate decision on Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri degree case

Halts them for taking any decision on this matter

Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 15:52:09 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended the Karachi University’s (KU) Unfair Means (UFM) committee and syndicate’s decision of cancelling Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

It is pertinent to note that Karachi University’s syndicate on the recommendation of its UFM committee cancelled the degree and enrolment of a high court judge, Justice Jahangiri on August 31.

The SHC has issued notice to deputy attorney general, advocate general Sindh and others and halting them from taking any action on this matter. The court has also sought response from the parties in this case for three weeks.

During the hearing, applicant’s lawyer informed the court that UFM committee and syndicate had declared the degree of Justice Tariq Jahangiri invalid.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar inquired about whose degree was this and how many decisions had been made by university on such matter.

The counsel responded that the syndicate had made the decision on the degree matter with transparency and fairness.

Justice Salahuddin inquired about how old this degree was and counsel replied that the degree was 30 years old.

Justice Salahuddin asked about on whom complaint action was taken and it has been informed that Islamia Law College had written a letter.

Justice Amjad Ali Sahito inquired that what’s the concerns of applicants with this case?

The applicant informed the court that the application was filed by the lawyers and Karachi University had no jurisdiction on this matter and only the judicial commission could take action.

Lawyer told the court that one member of the syndicate was apprehended by police for eight hours but Amjad Ali stopped him for political talks.

Justice Amjad Ali remarked that whom degree was being cancelled and he must be called and submit notice.

It is pertinent to note that two months ago, allegedly a letter written by KU controller examination on law degree of Justice Tariq Jahangiri was circulating on social media.