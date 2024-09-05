key measures for sustainable economic stability are being taken: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Pakistan key measures for sustainable economic stability are being taken: Ahsan Iqbal

Says public private partnership is crucial for economic stability.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 12:01:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced that key measures for sustainable economic stability were being taken.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said the summit aimed to identify goals for the future.

He asserted that public private partnership was crucial for economic stability.

Federal minister highlighted that Pakistan was facing economic challenges and all resources would be utilised to resolve economic challenges.

He emphasised that reforms in every sector were crucial and the need of the hour.

The government was removing hurdles in the way of economic development, Ahsan Iqbal stressed.

