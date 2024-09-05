Interim bail of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi extended until Sept 19

Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the bail applications of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

Thu, 05 Sep 2024 10:37:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi has been extended in their respective cases.

At the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the bail applications of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry represented the petitioners in court.

Due to the failure of jail authorities to provide a response regarding the video link appearance of Imran Khan, the court has requested a new report on the matter.

During the hearing, Khan's lawyer requested an extension of the interim bail, citing ongoing bail hearings at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore. The court agreed to extend the interim bail and postponed the case hearing to Sept 19.