PML-N ready to hold unconditional talks with political parties: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N believes in democracy and dialogue to settle down the political issues

Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 03:01:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ready to hold unconditional talks with all political parties including PTI.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI should change the stubborn attitude for making the talks fruitful. PM Shehbaz Sharif had also given statement in the assembly for unconditional talks with political parties, he added.

Commenting on Achakzai offer for talks, he said, we held conversation with Mehmood Achakzai and added that he also wants to move forward.

He said that PTI should change its behaviour so that talks could be held in a proper manner.

The PML-N believes in democracy and dialogue to settle down the political issues, he added.

