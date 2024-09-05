Sindh Govt to buy luxury vehicles for ACs

The provincial administration seeks a budget of Rs2 billion to purchase these vehicles

Thu, 05 Sep 2024 02:58:16 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has decided to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) across the province, the sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

As per the details, the provincial administration has sought a budget of Rs2 billion to purchase these vehicles. The sources said that these vehicles, categorized as luxury 4x4 double cabin models, are intended for distribution among ACs stationed throughout Sindh.

The administrative department has formally communicated this requirement to the finance department, seeking the release of funds. The letter highlighted the necessity of these vehicles to support the operational needs of the ACs.

