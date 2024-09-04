Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACs

The new vehicles will be provided to ACs in all Sindh, with funds allocated in the current FY

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has decided to purchase double cabin vehicles for the assistant commissioners (ACs) across the province.

The General Administration Department has written to the Finance Department to release over Rs2 billion to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles.

The new vehicles will be provided to ACs in all Sindh, with funds allocated in the current fiscal year’s budget.

