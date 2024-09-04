ECP postpones LG polls in Islamabad

The decision was made after recent amendments to Islamabad Local Government Act

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed the local government elections in federal capital.

The top election body said the schedule for LG polls will remain suspended until further orders. It said the decision has been taken due to a recent amendment to the Islamabad Local Government Act.

Last month, President Asif Ali Zardari endorsed the Islamabad Local Government Amendment Bill 2024 after it was approved by the National Assembly.

According to the amendment to the law, the number of elected representatives at the union council level in Islamabad has been increased.

With the new amendment, in addition to the chairman and vice chairman, 15 more representatives will be elected.

Nine members of the union council will also be elected under the new amendment. One farmer or laborer, one minority representative, and one youth voice will be elected at the union council level, along with three women representatives.

According to the bill, candidates for general seats will be elected directly through a secret ballot. After the completion of the electoral process, the UC Secretary will call a meeting, during which the Chairman and Vice Chairman will be elected.

