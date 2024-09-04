Ready to remove reservations of IMF on electricity bills relief, says Azma

Says political opponents are copying Maryam Nawaz and her governance model

Wed, 04 Sep 2024 15:43:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari asserted to talk and clear reservations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on subsidy in electricity bills.

Addressing a press conference, she highlighted the Punjab government’s 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project under which interest-free loans were being provided to build homes.

Citizens could get a loan with a monthly installment of Rs 14, 000 to pay back in seven years.

She revealed that more than Rs 78,000 citizens had applied for this project and around 0.2 million calls had been received for information and guidance of this project.

She stated that banks and other financial organisations take service charges for such projects but the government will pay the service charges and tax for the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program.

Bokhari added that CM Maryam Nawaz herself balloting this program every month for strict scrutiny and to avoid inclusion of convicted and criminals in this program.

She also clarified that projects were being announced after finalisation of programs funding and all details.

Punjab information minister berated other provinces for copying Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and her projects and also issuing statements against her.

Azma Bokhari highlighted key projects of Punjab CM including lowering rates of Roti (Bread), decreasing fares of transportation and introducing air ambulance service.

Talking about surge in crime rates, Punjab info minister stressed for a zero-tolerance policy against any gang war and lawlessness.

She also criticised political opponents for doing politics on electricity bills relief for two months.

Azma Bokhari informed that there was no emergency situation caused by rain however, crops had been affected and dengue was also under control in Punjab.

