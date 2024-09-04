Ahsan Iqbal asks PTI to avoid politics of agitation

Ahsan Iqbal said that violation of law and order would not be allowed at any cost.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday invited the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to play role of opposition and avoid politics of agitation.

The PTI leaders had been involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, and they should apologize to the nation, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about public meeting called by PTI on September 8, he said the government was not allowing any one to create law and order situation like May 9.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PTI holds a track record of sabotaging peace in the country. He said, a peaceful protest demonstration is the right of every citizen but violating law and order would not be allowed at any cost.

He advised the PTI leaders to come forward and sit in the parliament for discussing public interest issues. The government, he said was trying to boost economy and reduce inflation.

