Zarrar Hasham Khan appointed secretary information technology

Updated On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 10:17:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has appointed Zarrar Hasham Khan as Secretary Information Technology, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

The notification of Zarrar Hasham Khan’s appointment has been issued by the government.

As per the notification, Zarrar Hasham Khan has been appointed Secretary Information Technology for a period of two years with the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



