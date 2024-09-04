Zarrar Hasham Khan appointed as secretary information technology

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government has appointed Zarrar Hasham Khan as Secretary Information Technology, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

The notification of Zarrar Hasham Khan’s appointment has been issued by the government.

As per the notification, Zarrar Hasham Khan has been appointed Secretary Information Technology for a period of two years with the approval of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

