Roof collapse kills one, injures three in Burewala

BUREWALA (Dunya News) – A minor girl was killed while her mother and two other children sustained injuries when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Burewala, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the roof of a dilapidated house located in village 475/EB near Burewala suddenly collapsed due to recent rains, burying at least four persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead body of a minor girl Iman from the rubble and pulled out her mother Shakeela, and brothers Aqeel and Farhan in injured condition. The dead and injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Burewala.

