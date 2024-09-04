One killed, 12 injured in van, tractor trolley collision in Sargodha

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – One person was killed and 12 other sustained injuries in a road accident at the Lahore Road in Sargodha on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Chak 88 in Sargodha when a van collided with a brick-laden tractor trolley, killing one person on the spot and injuring 12 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Sargodha.

