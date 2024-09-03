No talks with terrorists, says CM Bugti

Says terrorists want to separate Balochistan from Pakistan which was never allowed

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that he believes in negotiation and will welcome it if a consensus is reached.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly session on Tuesday, the CM emphasised that those involved in terrorism would face the consequences and there would be no negotiations with them.

"Terrorists are attempting to break the country. A well-coordinated conspiracy is being hatched against Pakistan," he added.

He further stated that the terrorists aim to separate Balochistan from Pakistan, which is not permitted by the Constitution.

"The Balochistan government has ended the practice of selling government jobs. All parties must unite to improve governance in the province," he concluded.



